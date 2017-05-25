The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An icon of cinema, both stars of the industry and the public have been sharing their fond memories of Sir Roger Moore.

The treasured James Bond actor passed away after a 'short but brave battle with cancer' earlier this week aged 89.

Sir Roger lived in Chester during the Second World War and maintained an affinity from then on.

He wrote about his 'brilliant' time in the city in his autobiography in My Word is Bond.

There are also past quotes from the legendary actor.

(Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

In his own words, here is what Sir Roger had to say:

On living in Chester

Sir Roger said: “My father had to stay on in London, at Bow Street.

"From my lonely room I sent dad a pathetic card, telling him how sad I was and, fortunately, he came to my rescue. I can remember him coming into my solitary sickroom, taking a quick look around and saying ‘come on, son, get dressed. I’m taking you up to mum in Chester’.

“Chester was brilliant. The Ryans, with whom my mother was staying, could not have made me feel more welcome.

"The father of the house was in charge of a railway signal box in Chester and I spent many happy hours among all the levers that changed the points and signals, sometimes even being allowed to pull them when required.

“In the evenings the adults would play cards while I would sleepily lean my head against my mother’s ribs and doze.

“I did go to school for a short time in Chester, but I always wore my Battersea Grammar cap! We only stayed there a few months before, early in 1940, moving back to London and Albert Square.”

On saving the Odeon

Sir Roger said: ‘When I was sent to join my mother in Chester during the height of the London Blitz, I continued my romance with cinema and Hollywood at the Chester Odeon.

‘I love cinemas, particularly the wonderful art-deco Odeons. To think that the one in Chester might forever be lost to a nightclub or other such venue saddens me greatly.

‘I wholeheartedly lend my support to the campaign to save it.’

The Odeon did of course close, but has recently been reborn as Chester's £37m cultural centre. Sir Roger threw his support behind Storyhouse too as the below quote shows.

On Chester's City of Culture bid

He said: “Chester is a charming city and I was pleased to hear that a brand new theatre is to be built there, especially in these difficult economic times for local authorities.

"I am happy to add my support to make Chester the UK City of Culture 2017 and wish the campaign success.”

On Daniel Craig

(Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc./PA Wire)

The star said: “I loved Casino Royale and Daniel Craig.

“He is a wonderful actor, certainly the best actor to play Bond.

He added he thought Craig had 'the best build of any Bond'.