After much speculation over the weekend, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward has confirmed that she is NOT going into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

However, fellow housewife Ampika Pickston stunned fans yesterday by announcing on Twitter that she has left the ITVBe show so could she be the one heading into the famous CBB house tomorrow night?

This morning she told her 72,000 followers that she was no longer a Cheshire Housewife, but teased she would soon be returning to our TV screens on another 'secret' project.

The beauty entrepreneur tweeted: “The crown became to small and throne wasn’t high enough thank you for all your support you will be seeing more of me next trust me #secret.”

One fan speculated: “Bet it’s Ampika going in #CBB.”

And another wondered: “#CBB for Ampika?!”

(Image: Andy Lambert)

Meanwhile WAG Dawn was keen to say on the record that she isn’t going on CBB.

She told disappointed fans: “Right just for the record as my phone not stopped I am NOT going in Big Brother but thank you for the support I would of had.”

Big Brother bosses always try to keep the line-up under wraps until the show begins but Dawn was rumoured to be descending the staircase into TV’s most famous house along with Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding and TV medium Derek Acorah.

The show which has been seen filming at Chester's Crusie nightclub will soon be returning to ITVBe with two new housewives.

Real Housewives of Cheshire film at Chester's Cruise nightclub

Show bosses have confirmed that there will be new faces joining the show but are yet to announce the full line-up, and who the new cast members are.

News of the new arrivals was first announced in a teaser clip featuring original Housewives Tanya, Leanne and Lauren Simon, who have been in every series since the show premiered in January 2015 along with Ampika and interior designer Dawn.

(Image: Monkey Kingdom)

Fans are upset at the news Ampika, renowned for her flamboyant dress sense is leaving the show.

One tweeted: “@ITVBe the news of ampika leaving is such sad news.. she is the most entertaining housewife! Please try convince @AmpikaPickston1 to return.”

Another said: “She’s the only reason I watch! Who’s going to say it like it is now?!”