There's great news for fans of reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire as producers confirm there will be not one but two new housewives when the show returns in the autumn.

ITVBe is yet to announce the full line-up for series six and the identity of the new housewives, but the news as announced by our sister paper the Manchester Evening News has sparked excitement among fans of the show which follows the glitzy lives of rich and glamorous females living in Cheshire.

News of new arrivals was first announced in a teaser clip, featuring original cast members Lauren Simon, Leanne Brown and Tanya Bardsley who have been in every series since the show premiered in January 2015 along with beauty entrepreneur Ampika Pickston and interior designer Dawn Ward.

The clip, to showcase ITV’s autumn reality TV shows including TOWIE and the Real Housewives of Cheshire, was screened in an ad break during the popular ITV2 dating show Love Island.

The stars of the show were spotted filming in Chester a few weeks ago when Dawn Ward, Seema Malhorta and Stacey Forcey were seen at Cruise nightclub in the city centre.

In the last series we were introduced to bubbly newcomer Ester Dee, who caused shockwaves when she announced that as well as being engaged to former Chester businessman Rob Lloyd , she was married to millionaire John Temple.

Model Misse Beqiri returned to the show as a guest housewife after revealing her heartbreak at her marriage split from former Manchester United player Anders Lindegaard to fellow Real Housewife Dawn in the fourth series.

She has since confirmed the happy news that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jake Hall.

Series five ended in May with a tense showdown between Dawn and Leanne, followed by a Real Housewives Special which visited them each at home instead of the traditional reunion show which saw the women sit down and discuss all the rows from the series.

