Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire will go ahead tonight (Monday, March 27) as planned despite allegations made by the husband of the show’s newest star.

New Real Housewife Ester Dee, who used to live in Chester , is at the centre of the drama after her “secret” husband John Temple came forward to state he had no idea she was filming the show - with another man at her side, one-time star of Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire Rob Lloyd who used to live in Tarporley .

Fellow millionaire John spoke out in The Sun on Sunday about Ester, who he says he married in 2015, and claims that he bankrolls the Czech-born blonde’s lavish lifestyle.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

But in publicity interviews for the show, Ester, 32, stated that she is engaged to her fiance Rob, 53, who she lives with in Macclesfield, after meeting him in 2012.

Former au pair Ester has a two-year-old daughter Bertie and is now a “full time housewife” in Cheshire.

She told the M.E.N. last week how she loves to drive her Rolls Royce around Wilmslow and Hale to “check out the competition” and said she finds “shopping orgasmic” with a collection of 500 pairs of shoes and 200 handbags.

But husband John, who lives in Leamington Spa, told The Sun of his “shock” that she is appearing in the show - which he only found out when the series was filming a special in Dubai - and she rang to ask him for a £5,000 ring.

(Photo: ITV Picture Desk)

The fifth series of the hit docudrama will launch tonight on ITVBe, at 10pm, as planned, show bosses have confirmed.

And they say the drama around Ester’s personal life will be documented in the series.

The show’s producers, Monkey Kingdom, have said in a statement in response to the claims: “Despite carrying out extensive due diligence around Ester and her personal life, in keeping with the broadcaster’s requirements, we only discovered the truth during filming, and at a similar time as John.

“This is subsequently covered in the show.”

A spokeswoman for ITVBe said: “We cannot comment on Ester’s personal life”.