You know summer has well and truly arrived in Chester when Moonlight Flicks brings open air movie screenings back to the city centre.

Taking place in the historic setting of Chester’s Roman Gardens, there’s something for everyone, with a selection of films for all ages.

This year’s programme takes place from July 4-August 26, with more than 35 screenings of nine different films. The Moonlight Flicks experience is not to be missed, with the opportunity to bring along your own picnics, and set up a pitch in your favourite spot to enjoy a night of entertainment under the stars.

Last year, Moonlight Flicks welcomed almost 9,000 visitors and thousands more can enjoy this year’s unique cinematic experience.

For families, the Oscar-nominated Disney movie Moana promises animated adventure in ancient Polynesia, while the magical Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is JK Rowling’s latest foray into the wizarding world, set 70 years before the first Harry Potter novel.

Finally Rogue One: A Star Wars Story sets up the action for the original trilogy, offering a new insight into the world of the Empire and Rebel forces.

One of this year’s highlights will be golden era nostalgia in The Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar! Screening in the Roman Gardens, there could be no better setting for this comedy caper, in which film star George Clooney is kidnapped from the set of a 1950s historic epic.

Musical classics Singin’ in the Rain and Grease will also be screened, alongside the Oscar winning La La Land. Elsewhere, romantic comedy Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts, in the unforgettable role that launched her career, and When Harry Met Sally, in the iconic will-they-won’t-they story, join the list of events to look forward to.

(Photo: Mark Carline)

Storyhouse encourages visitors to bring along their own chairs and blankets, or rent from the box office on the night. The event is fully licensed, so cinemagoers can bring their own drinks, and Pizza Express will be on hand to deliver pizzas and much more direct to seats.

Visitors to Moonlight Flicks will use wireless headphones to ensure maximum sound quality and a totally immersive experience, and films will be screened from dusk each day, but times will vary due to the summer sunshine - check the website for details.

The season is programmed by Storyhouse, the Chester-based arts organisation who recently opened a new £37 million venue in the heart of the city, comprising additional theatre and cinema spaces to expand the company’s existing programmes. Storyhouse welcomed over 80 thousand visitors to the new venue in the first month.

(Photo: Mark Carline)

Tickets are moving quickly, with many of this summer’s screenings already sold out, and Storyhouse advise booking in advance to avoid disappointment.

To see the full programme and book tickets, visit storyhouse.com