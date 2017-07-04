Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ever popular Moonlight Flicks season, presented by Storyhouse, gets under way tonight (Tuesday, July 4) with a sell-out screening of the Oscar-winning musical romance La La Land.

Grease, Singin' in the Rain, Hail Caesar!, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are just some of the other cinematic treats heading our way in the coming weeks.

Some of the screenings are already sold out but there are still many opportunities left to soak up the unique atmosphere at the Roman Gardens so here's everything you need to know about the events.

Getting to the venue:

The Roman Gardens lie in the shadow of the historic City Walls and can be accessed from the entrance in Pepper Street, directly under the Newgate Bridge, a stone's throw away from the Amphitheatre.

There are regular buses into the new city centre interchange which is about a 15 minute walk from the venue. If you come by train, it is probably best to either take a taxi or a bus into the city centre.

Parking:

The nearest car parks are virtually next door to the Roman Gardens. The NCP car park in Pepper Street is open until 11.30pm and will remain open slightly later for Moonlight Flicks customers if the film overruns. The postcode is CH1 1DF . It costs £9.20 to park for 2-4 hours if you pay on the day although you can save money by booking in advance here .

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre car park in Newgate Street is open 24 hours and there is a special night rate of £4 after 6pm. The postcode is CH1 1EA . More details can be found here .

The nearest Free After Three car park is at Chester Market in Princess Street near the Town Hall which is about a 15 minute walk away. It is open until 11.30pm.

Venue and seating:

You are welcome to bring your own seats with you – deck chairs, camping chairs, bean bags or picnic blankets – or hire a deck chair on site for £4 (cash only accepted). Seating is unreserved. The postcode for the Roman Gardens venue is CH1 1DQ .

Screening times:

These are dictated by the time of year so it is wise to double check the start times either on your tickets or at www.storyhouse.com where you can also see a full list of all the films available. Moonlight Flicks is on every Tuesday–Saturday evening from July 4–August 26, with film times changing over the course of the summer. This is because the film will start once the sun goes down, ensuring it is dark enough for everyone to see the screen.

The start times on the schedule and on your ticket is the earliest possible time the film will start – the latest will be 20 minutes later. The gates to the Roman Gardens will open 45 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Facilities and Photography:

Pizza Express – located just over the road – are kindly allowing Moonlight Flicks customers to use their toilet facilities.

As in a regular cinema, recording of the film is not permitted, but feel free to take pictures of you and your party, and share and tag them on social media using #moonlightflicks.

Food and Drink:

Moonlight Flicks is a great place for an evening picnic and you are welcome to bring whatever food and drink you wish (including alcohol – the venue is fully licensed for this).

As in previous years, Storyhouse have teamed up with Pizza Express who will be on hand to offer a special menu of pizzas, sides and drinks – both soft drinks and alcoholic. Simply place your order when you arrive at the Roman Gardens and your food will be delivered to you. Please note this is a cash only service.

Weather:

Being outside, Moonlight Flicks can be affected by the weather. The advice is to come as prepared as possible: warm jumpers and raincoats.

If there’s some light drizzle which is forecast to pass, the screening will proceed, but torrential or stormy weather may mean Storyhouse have to cancel the screening. If so, your tickets will be exchanged or refunded.

Access:

The Roman Gardens is accessible for wheelchair users, and can be accessed without steps from Pepper Street. Please note that the area from where you watch the film is on a grass lawn.

If you have any access requirements or require a free companion to attend the event, you can bring one for free. You can book tickets online by joining the Storyhouse Access Register, over the phone on 0844 815 7202 , or in person at Storyhouse in Northgate Street or at the Chester Visitor Information Centre.

If you have any access requirements, please ring 0844 815 7202 , and Storyhouse can try to ensure any provisions or assistance are in place.

Who Can Attend:

All of the individual film pages detail the age guide of that film: U, PG, 12A, 12 or 15. Anyone aged under 12 can attend a 12A with an accompanying adult over 18. For a 12 or 15 rated film, all attendees must be of that age.

If you wish to bring a dog to Moonlight Flicks, you are welcome to do so. All Storyhouse ask is that they can be kept under control and don’t disturb other cinema-goers.

Guide and assistance dogs are more than welcome.

Tickets, Pricing and Exchanges:

You can book tickets online at storyhouse.com , over the phone on 0844 815 7202 or in person at Storyhouse or the Chester Visitor Information Centre. You will receive an e-ticket which you can print or show on your phone when you arrive.

Full Price: £8.50 in advance, £9.50 on the door (pending availability). Aged under 15: £6 in advance, £6.50 on the door. Group 10+: 10% off each ticket (based on group of full price tickets). Group 25+: 15% off each ticket (based on group of full price tickets).

Storyhouse do not offer refunds but are more than happy to offer you a ticket exchange for another show (depending on availability). To organise your ticket exchange, call 0844 815 7202. Do keep in mind there may be a price difference.

Exchanges must be requested up to 48 hours before the event, and can only be done by calling 0844 815 7202. All exchanges are subject to a £2.50 administration fee.

If you require additional information, you can contact the Storyhouse office on info@storyhouse.com or 01244 409 113 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm).