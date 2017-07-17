Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of Hollyoaks' favourite characters are coming back.

It's been 15 years since Gary Lucy quit Hollyoaks, leaving fans of Luke and Mandy shattered over their broken romance.

The star played Luke Morgan in the Chester-based soap between 1999 and 2002 but after roles in Footballers’ Wives, EastEnders and Dancing on Ice, Gary is finally back in Hollyoaks this week – and fans will be delighted to hear that Sarah Jayne Dunn who plays Mandy Richardson will follow later this month.

The two were involved in a hot romance back in the day, but will they pick up where they left off when they return to the village?

Gary and Sarah Jayne, both 35, copied the famous 'Friend's pose as they reunited with the Channel 4 soap’s stalwarts Jessica Fox, Ashley Taylor Dawson, Stephanie Waring and Nick Pickard.

A show source said: “Luke and Mandy were one of Hollyoaks’ most famous romances… we thought it was time to bring them back.”