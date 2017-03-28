Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grab your popcorn, as a cinema ticket could cost you just £3 next Saturday (April 8).

Cineworld at Broughton is taking part in the chain’s IMAX film festival for one day only.

Blockbusters The Jungle Book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Martian are all included.

They will each be shown in crystal-clear IMAX. Your £3 ticket also includes 3D glasses.

(Photo: Disney)

Cineworld Broughton general manager Michelle McClean said: “We’re thrilled that the IMAX film festival is back for the second year running, especially as Cineworld saw over 20,000 tickets sold last year.

“At £3 a ticket, there’s no excuse not to come down and catch one of these wonderful films in IMAX – we can guarantee you won’t be disappointed!”

IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal-clear images, coupled with its customised theatre design and powerful digital sound system, creates a unique environment that makes audiences feel as if they are in the film.

For more information including screening times and to book tickets visit the Cineworld Brougton website here.

