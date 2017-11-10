Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders about a criminal gang based in Birmingham can visit Arley Hall in Northwich where some of the scenes for the new series were filmed.

Cillian Murphy makes a return as leading man Tommy Shelby in season four which airs on BBC2, starting on Wednesday, November 15, at 9pm.

Peaky Blinders, which also stars Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy, premiered in October 2013.

It follows a gang based in post-First World War Birmingham’s Small Heath area. According to Professor Carl Chinn, a historian of Birmingham, the name ‘Peaky Blinders’ is popularly said to be derived from the practice of stitching razor blades into the peak of their flat caps, which could then be used as weapons.

Some scenes were shot at the Black Country Living Museum in the West Midlands but shooting has also taken place in Manchester, Liverpool and at Arley Hall stately home and gardens in Northwich which doubles as the Warwickshire mansion owned by charismatic gang leader Tommy Shelby.

Arley Hall are remaining tight-lipped about exactly what was filmed there ahead of broadcast but have passed on publicity photographs with one snapped in the hall library showing Tommy with his son Charlie and others in Furlong Walk within the gardens.

Spokesman Andrew Moores said: “We just like to mention that people can visit the rooms that are Tommy’s home in the programme when the hall is open, which is Sunday afternoons through winter. The gardens, which have also appeared in the series, are open every day.”

The series four synopsis reads: “When he receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve, Thomas Shelby realises that the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation.

“As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham, where a desperate fight for survival begins.”

We also know that the Shelbys will encounter a new enemy played by Oscar -winner Adrien Brody, and that Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen is also joining the cast, along with Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy and a return for Charlotte Riley, aka Mrs Tom Hardy, as horse breeder May Carleton.

Peaky Blinders will be shown on BBC2 and then available on Netflix once it’s aired. As ever, if you miss an episode you should be able to catch it on BBC iPlayer provided you have a TV licence.

■ Entry to Arley Hall and Gardens is £9 for adults, £8 for concessions (60+), £3 for children (5-16) and a family ticket is £20. For more information, visit the website .