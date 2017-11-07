Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Viewers of last night's Real Housewives of Cheshire will have spotted that footballer Phil Bardsley and wife Tanya chose Cheshire hotel Peckforton Castle for the venue of their children's christening.

The stunning castle near Tarporley was also the venue for the couple's 2014 wedding so was the perfect choice for sons Ralphi and Renz's special day.

But despite the beautiful setting things soon turned ugly as they often do on the ITVBe reality show.

In jaw-dropping scenes on Monday night’s show, Ester Dee was left drenched after newcomer Nermina threw a glass of whiskey over her following an angry row with her husband, Stoke City footballer Erik Pieters.

Ester who used to live in Tarporley was seen making wild claims about 'Cheshire ladies' after Nermina commented that she had little ambition. Ester replied: “I don’t have a footballer like you, I chose a different career, everybody can get a footballer in Cheshire.”

Erik, who plays for Stoke City and the Dutch national team replied: "Why do you have to say this?" while his wife model and aspiring pop star Nermina added: "I’m not even from Cheshire darling don’t talk to me like this, I’m made in the Netherlands."

A heated row broke out between the three of them with stunned Lauren Simon looking on in disbelief.

(Image: ITV Picture Desk)

Ester became increasingly angry and squared up to Erik saying: “You probably don’t have money because you’re a footballer.”

This must have been the final straw for Nermina who then grabbed her husband's drink and threw it all over the face of Ester who was left open-mouthed in shock as whiskey dripped off her face.

Guests were left stunned as Ester then went into a foul-mouthed tirade at anyone who would listen and even insulted fellow housewife Lauren Simon.

Party host Tanya and Leanne Brown had missed all the commotion and when they returned to see Ester crying outside Leanne said: "You shouldn't throw a drink at anyone that's the lowest of the low."

(Image: ITVBe screengrab)

More drama is yet to come as the incident will be discussed in next week's episode, shown in teaser clips at the end of Monday's episode.

The show stars are seen discussing who was in the wrong and who was in the right, with Tanya stating that at the end of the day, there can be no excuse for throwing a drink at a child's christening.

Sales & marketing director at Peckforton Castle, Matthew Naylor said: "It’s always a pleasure to welcome Tanya and Phil Bardsley back to Peckforton Castle, it was an honour to be asked to host their christening here. Of course we look forward to seeing them here over and over again as their family grows and prospers."