Spot the cameras fixed at Chester Cathedral today?

Filming began in the city centre for a new movie Peterloo from Oscar-nominated director Mike Leigh on Friday (June 16).

It is a period drama about the Peterloo Massacre.

Equipment was being set up outside Chester's famous cathedral on Friday morning.

Abbey Square has been cleared of cars for obvious reasons.

Pictures show cherry pickers being used to get the lighting setups into position.

Leigh's other notable films include Life Is Sweet, Naked and Secrets & Lies.

A casting call for extras to play a 'variety of characters' in the film was sent out last month.

(Photo: Chester's Biggest Community Noticeboard)

Scenes for the movie will also be shot in places including Burnley, Lincoln and Luton. With financial backing from Amazon Studios, it is likely to be released in 2018.

The 1819 Peterloo Massacre saw 15 people killed and hundreds injured when cavalry charged into a crowd of more than 60,000 protesters in St Peter’s Field in Manchester.

They had gathered to demonstrate for parliamentary representation reform across the north of England.

