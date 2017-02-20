Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Producers at Channel 4 are searching for single people in Ellesmere Port to take part in the popular dating show First Dates.

The show, which first aired in 2013, sets couples up on blind dates, and is currently looking for singletons of all ages, in particular single men, for its new series.

Under the watchful eye of restaurant maître d' Fred Sirieix and barman Merlin, viewers can follow dates, some of which are disastrous and cringe worthy and others successful.

Couples are filmed the whole time – even when they go to the toilet to call their friends and reveal what they really think.

If you would like to appear on the show and sit in the First Dates restaurant, apply here .

All you need to do is list your details, from name and contact e-mail, to your favourite hobbies and your personality traits.

The new show will air on Channel 4 later this year.