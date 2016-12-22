Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The countdown to Christmas has begun and what better way to enjoy the build up to the big day than to get cosy on the couch and watch your favourite festive films.

The TV channels are pulling out all the stops to get viewers this Christmas.

We've picked out some of the best movies on TV over the festive period.

Friday, December 23

Saving Mr Banks BBC2, 8.30pm

The film tells the real life story of the writer of the Mary Poppins stories PL Travers. The British novelist goes to LA to meet with Walt Disney who has been pursuing the children's tales for over 20 years. The real life tug-of-war between the writer and the Hollywood filmmaker is recreated in this movie. There are elegant and witty performances from Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, ITV 8pm

The second instalment of the fantasy trilogy starring British actor Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins. The unassuming hero and his band of dwarf companions continue on their quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor – the rightful home of the dwarves. Director Peter Jackson – who was also responsible for the Lord of the Rings movies – provides a tense and gripping experience for audiences in this adaptation of Tolkien's The Hobbit. Expect plenty of drama, violence and curious beasts and creatures. Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice of Smaug.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24)

A Christmas Carol, BBC1 11am

A foul-tempered Victorian miser who hates the festive season is visited on Christmas Eve by a series of ghosts in this 2009 retelling of the classic story. The spirits intend to make him mend his wicked ways by showing him visions of the past, the present and what the future will hold for him if he does not change for the better. Animated fantasy based on Charles Dickens' novel, featuring motion-captured performances by Jim Carrey and Gary Oldman.

Zootropolis, Sky Cinema Premiere, 6pm

A hilarious children's film set in a world only animals live in. Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed rabbit Judy Hopps (voiced Ginnifer Goodwin) is desperate to become the first bunny police officer in the city of Zootropolis. Set on solving a series of mysterious disappearances she convinces a con-artist fox called Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to help her. There are a few grown-up jokes slotted in here and there to make this movie appealing for both kids and adults.

The Lady in the Van BBC2, 9pm

Playwright Alan Bennett (Alex Jennings) moves into a new house and soon after a woman called Miss Shepherd (Dame Maggie Smith) settles in the same street in her ramshackle van. Alan foolishly agrees to let her temporarily live on his driveway in her vehicle but months turn into years. The playwright despairs as he becomes Miss Shepherd's guardian and suffers regular visits from interfering social services worker Miss Briscoe (Cecilia Noble). The Lady In The Van is an entertaining screen adaptation of Bennett's award-winning 1999 play of the same name.

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25)

It's a Wonderful Life Channel 4, 2.20pm

It just wouldn't be Christmas without Frank Capra's life-affirming 1946 fable. James Stewart stars as family man George Bailey, who is convinced his beloved wife Mary (Donna Reed) and their four children would be better off without him. Poised to jump off a bridge in New York George is rescued by guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers), who has been shown flashbacks of the father's past. "You see George, you've really had a wonderful life," says the spirit, "Don't you see what a mistake it would be to just throw it away?" It's A Wonderful Life is a perfect festive treat.

Frozen BBC1, 3.10pm

As children, princesses Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) loved to play together, taking full advantage of Elsa's ability to create ice and snow from her fingertips. But when an accident almost ends in disaster, the King (Maurice LaMarche) agrees to wipe Anna's memory so she forgets about her sibling's talents. Elsa begins to hide away fearful that she will hurt someone else with her powers. When the King and Queen get lost at sea Elsa becomes the ruler. Unfortunately on her coronation day her gloves come off and the locals witness her skills.

The Jungle Book Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Disney's live-action remake of Rudyard Kipling's story about a boy raised by animals in the jungle. The movie is visually spectacular making it a magical watch for all the family. The talking CGI creatures might take a few minutes to adjust to but the characters and excellent performances will suck you in in no time. Ten-year-old American actor Neel Sethi takes on the role of Mowgli – the boy raised by wolves – while his panther companion is voiced by British actor Sir Ben Kingsley.

Boxing Day (Monday, December 26)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 BBC1, 4.30pm

This soaring sequel to 2010's enchanting fantasy follows the life of Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) a misfit viking boy. The youngster is forced to put his world travels on hold to defend his homeland when the evil Drago Bludvist plots to conquer the world with a band of wicked dragons in tow. Hiccups love-interest Astrid (America Ferrara) joins him in his battle.

Captain Phillips ITV, 9pm

Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) kisses his wife Andrea (Catherine Keener) goodbye and takes charge of his cargo vessel, the Maersk Alabama, bound for Kenya. Somali pirates led by Muse (Barkhad Abdi) board the vessel and Phillips hides his crew below deck in the engine room while he takes charge of the situation. Faced with threats of violence from Muse, Phillips puts himself in harms way to ensure the safety of every man on board but the stand-off spirals out of control. Based on the book by Richard Phillips and Stephan Talty, Captain Phillips is a nerve-racking thriller that fully deserved its six Oscar nominations.

Deadpool Sky Cinema Premiere, 9pm

Wade Wilson (played by Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative but his world comes crashing down when an evil scientist tortures him and he turns into a super hero called Deadpool. His powers include the ability to heal and a twisted sense of humour.

Tuesday, December 27

Labyrinth Channel 5, 4.10pm

Quite a few children of the 1980s first became fans of the late David Bowie after seeing him in this fantasy adventure. Even though it was a flop on its release, Labyrinth went on to become a cult favourite thanks to the impressive puppetry, memorable songs and Bowie's charisma. Jennifer Connelly co-stars as Sarah, a teenager who wishes for her baby brother to be taken away, little expecting a band of goblins and their sinister king Jareth (Bowie) will take her at her word. She sets out to rescue the child but to reach him she must first make her way through a magical maze filled with strange creatures.

Kung Fu Panda 3 Sky Cinema Premiere, 7.15pm

Roly-poly martial arts hero Po (voiced by Jack Black) is back for his third screen outing which sees him striving to step up from warrior to teacher, which is not without its challenges. But his biggest challenge comes in the form of supernatural villain Kai (JK Simmons) who escapes from the spirit realm. Can Po and his group of trainee fun-loving, clumsy pandas save the day?

Wednesday December 28

Muppets Most Wanted BBC1, 3.35pm

Ricky Gervais stars as shifty Dominic Badguy who hoodwinks the muppets to go on a global tour to act as a front for his planned series of heists. Hapless Kermit finds himself banged up in a Siberian gulag with Tina Fey as his prison boss. It is silly but great fun. A post festive treat for all the family.

Thursday, December 29

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ITV, 5.50pm

A second outing for Andrew Garfield as the webbed super hero and he makes a decent job of it too with his then real-life love interest Emma Stone as his girlfriend Gwen. Here Spidey faces a new set of super villains – including Jami Foxx’s mutant monster Electro.