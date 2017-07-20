Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final preparations are under way at a Chester city centre theatre as it prepares to stage a play about two of the biggest stars from the golden age of Hollywood as well as showing the film which inspired the story of their long-running feud.

Tip Top Productions, based at the Forum Studio Theatre will show the iconic Whatever Happened To Baby Jane starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford at 8pm on Friday, July 21 in the run up to staging Bette and Joan by Anton Burge about the legendary feud between the two Hollywood stars which began during filming for the movie.

The Forum Bar will be open prior to the screening and film fans are encouraged to bring their own popcorn for that truly magical silver screen experience.

The play, inspired by the long running row between Davis and Crawford, will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Edwards who has previously directed the stage version of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice for Tip Top as well as starring as a pantomime dame in countless productions during a long and varied career.

Talking about the play, Phil said: “The action of the play takes place in Hollywood during the filming of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane in 1962.

“For 30 years these sirens of the silver screen have shared many things, stardom, adulation and husbands. Now, with their popularity and careers in decline, they come together to share one more thing – starring roles in the same movie.

“They realise they have to work together to make this movie a success, but they don’t let that get in the way of their backstage bitching, backbiting and double crossing. There is the private side of them that they try never to let the other see, their insecurity, family problems and the need to earn money. However, during the course of the play they show that aspect to us as they take us on a journey through their triumphs and tragedy.”

Tip Top regulars Sally Dillon, whose appearances for Tip Top include The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband, Fawlty Towers and The 39 Steps, and Gwen Cowan, whose credits include A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To The Forum and The Weekend, will bring the two icons of the silver screen to life on stage at the Forum Studio Theatre from July 26-29 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on Saturday, July 29 at 2.30pm.

Full details of both the screening of Whatever Happened To Baby Jane and Bette and Joan are available atwww.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the box office on 01244 341296.