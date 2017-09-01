Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Film Society, established in 1970, has announced another diverse season of films drawn largely from contemporary and classic world cinema.

The new season of 19 films starts on September 12 at St Mary’s Creative Space. But in advance, Chester Film Society has partnered with Storyhouse to show a pre-season film at the new venue on Tuesday, September 5 of David Lynch’s mind-bending Mulholland Drive.

Then the season kicks off proper at St Mary’s Creative Space with the Spanish classic El Sur, described by Pedro Almodovar as “one of the best in Spanish cinema history”. The film will be preceded by a Spanish-themed season welcome reception.

The film society season continues fortnightly on Tuesday evenings at St Mary’s Creative Space except for a Halloween special on October 31at Storyhouse showing the 1945 classic British ghost story portmanteau film Dead of Night.

The season concludes in May next year with a run-in of four films at the Grosvenor Museum.

There will be a Christmas double bill at St Mary’s of My Life as a Courgette and The Eagle Huntress with the usual Christmas reception.

Other season highlights of films from around the world include the Iranian psychological drama About Elly; the Brazilian movie Aquarius which some in Brazil had called to be boycotted; “intelligent sci-fi” Arrival and a season finale of the Japanese foodie film Sweet Bean.

The eagerly-awaited annual social night will be on Saturday, February 10 – a mix of films, food and fun. The last one was a sell-out.

Over two weeks in February and March next year, the film society again teams up with Storyhouse to present the 32nd Chester International Film Festival. Details of the festival films will be announced in the New Year.

Chester Film Society offers season memberships at £45 for entry to all the season’s screenings, which works out at £2.50 a time. However, non-members are welcome to attend any film as guests and tickets will cost £5 on the door each night.

You can join as a member by visiting the website www.chesterfilmfans.co.uk

The full list of films being shown is: El Sur (Spain); I, Daniel Blake (UK); Personal Shopper (USA); Arrival (USA); Dead of Night (UK); About Elly (Iran); Aquarius (Brazil); My Life As A Courgette (France); The Eagle Huntress (UK/Mongolia); I Am Not Your Negro (USA); Manchester By The Sea (USA); Black Coal, Thin Ice (China); The Fencer (Finland/Estonia); The Innocents (France); Graduation (Germany); A Man Called Ove (Sweden); Frantz (France/Germany); Truman (Argentina/Spain); Sweet Bean (Japan).