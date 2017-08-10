Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've ever fancied auditioning for Britain's Got Talent - now's your chance, because the auditions are coming to Chester later this month.

For the first time ever, talent scouts from the ITV show will visit the city on Wednesday, August 23 - setting up at the Forum Shopping Centre between noon-4pm.

A spokesperson for Thames Television said it is part of the open regional auditions where anyone can go along to try out before the judge's auditions.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day.

The news has already had people talking on social media - with some expressing surprise that the Forum Shopping Centre has been chosen as the audition venue, due to its size.

One person said: "How odd, it can only mean the auditions are in the atrium of the The Forum where the flower stall and mobile phone covers stall is?"

While another asked: "Storyhouse probably already in use but The Forum seems a very odd place to hold it doesn't it?"