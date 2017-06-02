Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Making its first-ever visit to Winsford, Zippo’s Circus presents a new production called Jigit, which celebrates ​the​ ​show’s new equestrian and fearless acrobatic marvels.

Zippos Circus will welcome the thundering hooves of acrobatic Cossack riding into the UK circus ring for the first time in 30 years with the appearance of the Khadikov Jigit Riders from Kazakhstan.

Their astonishing and fearless ‘jigitovka’ trick riding showcases beautifully the extraordinary relationship between man and horse and is a must see for all circus and equestrian fans.

Back by popular demand are Zippos’ 21 st Century ‘Jigits’ - on motorbikes not horses - the Brazilian daredevils in the Globe of Death – the legendary Lucius Troupe. With their astonishing, break-neck speed loop-the- loop motorbike performance they are keeping the spirit of Jigitovka alive and well.

Plus hilarity from Alex the Fireman and new laugh-out- loud comic Emilion, juggler extraordinaire the record-breaking Nicolas Souren, the amazing Miss Kimberley on the swinging trapeze, real knife throwing and other marvellous and amazing acrobats and artists – all presented by the one and only Norman Barrett MBE, the world’s greatest Ringmaster with his mischievous Budgerigar pals.

Zippo’s comes to​ ​Verdin Exchange Fields​, Winsford ​CW7 2AN​​ ​for performances from Thursday​​, June 8 to Sunday 11.

Tickets for the two hour show start from just £9 for adults (15 years and over) and £7.50 for children. Seats for ‘first night’ preview show are available for £7.50. Kids under 2 go free if they don’t occupy a seat.

Advance booking is recommended. For more information, visit www.zippos.co.uk .