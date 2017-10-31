Little Horrors 2017 in Chester and Ellesmere Port

Little Horrors 2017 in Chester and Ellesmere Port

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year again where children across Chester and Ellesmere Port are getting into the Halloween spirit by donning their spookiest outfit.

From little pumpkins to scary skeletons, we've received an array of spooktacular photos!

If your little one is dressing up and would like to feature in our gallery, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com with their full name, age and where they are from.

Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post them to our Facebook page.

Happy Halloween!