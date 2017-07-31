Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The school holidays are an expensive time and eating out with the kids isn't cheap so we thought we'd help you out.

We've been looking for the best family restaurant offers in Chester and Ellesmere Port .

Las Iguanas - Chester and Cheshire Oaks

Children can enjoy a free meal when an adult orders a main meal from the a la carte menu.

The new kids' menu features mains such as tacos, quesadillas, cod bites and crispy chicken.

The offer ends on Sunday, September 3.

Find more details here .

Bella Italia - Chester and Cheshire Oaks

Enjoy one free kid's meal from the award-winning kids menu with the purchase of an adult main.

Choose from special kids' dishes such as the Piccolo Burger, the Pizza Dog and Easy Peasy Macaroni Cheesey, or a half sized portion of the adult pasta classics like spaghetti bolognese or margherita pizza. Kids' meals also include a starter, dessert and unlimited squash.

Valid all day every day except Saturdays and Bank Holidays until September 12.

Find more details here .

Giraffe World Kitchen - Cheshire Oaks

One free kid's meal deal (main, selected drink and dessert) per full price adult main purchased.

Available all day Monday - Sunday.

Offer ends 3rd September 2017.

Find more details here .

Morrisons

Children can eat free after 3pm when an adult buys a hot meal from the main menu for £4.50.

The kids' menu includes cheese pizzas, cheese burgers, fish fingers, sausage and Yorkshire pudding and more.

Find more details here .

Brewers Fayre - Chester and Ellesmere Port

Brewers Fayre are giving away two free kids' breakfasts when you buy an adult £8.99 breakfast meal at locations near a Premier Inn, or ultimate cooked breakfast for £6.25 at locations not near a Premier Inn.

This offer is available weekdays 6:30- 10:30am and weekends 7:00am - 11am.

Find more details here .

Other kids meals offers:

Harvester

This is not a free deal but kids can choose a meal from the Smaller Bites or Bigger Appetites section of the kids' menu for just £1 on the purchase of an adult main from the main menu.

Offer valid until 3 September 2017.

Find more details here .

TGI Fridays

Every Sunday TGI Fridays gives free sundaes to children in fancy dress. There are also activity packs for little ones as well as badges.

The kids' menu includes grilled chicken, mini burgers and pasta.

Find more details here .

Hungry Horse Pubs - Upton, Hoole, Cheshire Oaks and Ellesmere Port

Feed the entire family for £15. Enjoy 15 minutes' peace with two selected pub faves, 2 kids mains and the big ultimate candymania pud to share. All you have to do is come hungry.

Offer valid until September 3.

Find more details here .

Prezzo - Cheshire Oaks and Broughton Park

Although this isn't an offer where your child can eat for free they can enjoy a meal for just £1 until August 31. The offer includes three courses and a drink.

All you have to do is redeem a voucher online, here and show it to a member of staff at your nearest restaurant.

The children's menu includes pasta and pizza dishes.

Find out more details here .