A Chester charity is holding a circus-themed family fun day in Whitby Park this September to help raise much-needed funds.

The special event will take place at the well-known Ellesmere Port park on Stanney Lane on Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm with activities for all the family.

At the heart of the event will be a big top which will host comedy circus shows throughout the day at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and there will also be a mini funfair area with bouncy slide and castle, dance displays, craft area plus a food and drinks area.

There will also be circus skills training workshops for kids, giving little ones the chance to have a go of juggling, plate spinning, beginners’ stilt walking and more. General admission to the fun day is free with costs varying for some of the attractions once inside.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the charity Children Today, whose head office is in Chestergates Business Park, which raises money to provide funds for specialised equipment for children and young people up the age of 25 with disabilities.

Equipment includes specially-adapted trikes, buggies and powered wheelchairs all designed to give these children the capability to take part in activities or a lifestyle that they may not have been able to previously.

Regional fundraising manager Paula Hanford comments: “We’re very excited about bringing the big top and all the fun of the circus to Whitby Park for this unique fundraising event and raising essential funds for the families we support. There will be lots of fun activities going on throughout the day to keep both adults and children entertained so it’s sure to be a day to remember!”

This event has been possible after the charity secured a grant from the annual Aviva Community Fund of £5000 after being nominated by Chester-based insurance broker Risk Services (NW) Ltd.

To attend the event just turn up on the day or to find out more information contact the Children Today office on 01244 335622 or visit www.childrentoday.org.uk.