Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents in Cheshire West and Chester will be well aware that May half-term is upon us.

Children will break up from school on Friday, May 26 and return on Monday, June 5 and if you're looking for things to do to keep them occupied, we've put together a guide of what's on and where.

Ready, set, grow at Bridgemere

Monday, May 29 - Sunday, June 4

Bridgemere, a Wyevale Garden Centre, will be inviting children to get growing with a series of special events this May half-term.

The activities, aimed at children aged between three and eight-years-old, are designed to entertain, inspire growing imaginations and encourage little ones to engage with the joy of the garden.

Wyevale Garden Centres’ ‘Let’s Get Growing’ events offer Little Diggers the chance to make a colourful super seed bursters, grow their own giant strawberries and pizza toppings, plant a mini allotment and bake tasty savoury and sweet muffins.

If all of that doesn’t sound like enough fun for the half-term holidays, all events include a free activity sheet to take home or complete in centre.

To view the full itinerary of events and to book, click here.

PLAY! Dates with Chester Zoo rangers

Saturday, May 27 - Sunday, June 4 (and weekends in June and July)

On Saturday, May 27 at 11am, Chester Zoo is unveiling a brand new PLAY! zone themed around the world’s most biologically diverse island, Madagascar.

The huge new area will feature a giant 30ft tall replica of a baobab tree (an amazing tree only found in Madagascar) as its centrepiece, as well as

tree top hideaways, large adventure and climbing zones, relaxing spaces, picnic ‘nests’, insect-friendly plants to attract nectar-loving creatures

and an amphitheatre for educational talks and demonstrations.

You can also join the zoo's rangers for free this half-term for brilliant stories, amazing animal challenges and exciting adventures around the zoo.

There will be animal games shows, wild adventures, forest expeditions and storytime for tots.

For more information and to book your zoo tickets, click here.

Joust at Beeston Castle

Sunday, May 28 - Monday, May 29 at 11.00am

Step back to the 13th century and experience a spectacle of speed and skill as knights on horseback clash head on in a mighty contest.

Choose your champion and see who is victorious in this colourful display of chivalry and courage.

Watch as birds of prey soar high above the action below in a dazzling falconry display.

Laugh at the mischievous jester while your budding knights put their skills to the test in junior jousting and have-a-go archery.

To book tickets, click here.

Be Amazed by Science

Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Be Amazed by Science at this week-long festival at venues in Cheshire with a packed programme of science, technology, engineering and maths

events for all the family taking place across the county.

Whether the kids fancy operating a robot, learning about space and aliens, messing around with slime, meeting beekeepers or making a lava

lamp there is something for everyone.

The event aims to promote and celebrate Cheshire’s rich science base and capture children’s imaginations.

Venues taking part include Tatton Park, Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, Chester Zoo, Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, Norton Priory Museum

and Gardens, Anderton Boat Lift and Lion Salt Works.

For the full list of events click here.

Activities at The Grosvenor Museum

Tuesday, May 30 at 2.00pm - 4.00pm

Art puzzle

Enjoy the museum’s fabulous collection of paintings.

Take a closer look at the detail in one of them and help the museum to re-create it piece by piece, in the form of a giant puzzle.

Then follow their art trail to discover their collection in even more depth.

Wednesday, May 30 at 11.00am - 1.00pm and 2.00pm - 4.00pm

Light and shade craft day

Make a range of crafts and discover how light and shade can change the way we see things.

Thursday, June 1 at 2.00pm - 4.00pm

Digital take-over day

Join the youth panel as they take over the Grosvenor Museum’s social media for the day.

Look out for the museum photo booth in Chester City Centre, where you can be photographed in your finery wearing clothes and accessories from the museum’s handling collection.

There will also be plenty of digital-based activities happening in the museum, including making your own tiny film to go on the museum's social media channels.

Friday, June 2 at 2.00pm - 4.00pm

Summer discovery day

Bumble bees and butterflies, dragonflies and grasshoppers.

In the second of the museum's seasonal-themed afternoons, they will be looking at lots of bugs!

Discover why insects are so important to habitats, and try your hand at some bug crafts.

They will also be decorating their oak tree model for summer.

Family events at Delamere Forest

Tuesday, May 30 at 10.00am - 2.00pm

Family Forest Fun

A day in the forest for families!

Have a go at building dens, go on a bug hunt, do a treasure hunt, make a rope course, have a go at forest arts and crafts, use the swing,

obstacle course and hammocks and play in the mud kitchen.

Thursday, June 1 at 10am - 12.00pm and 1.00pm - 3.00pm

Forest Tots

Mud kitchen, hammocks, mini beast hunting, den building, swings, forest art and of course the ultimate end to a session - the fire toasting marshmallows.

Friday, June 2 at 10.00am - 3.00pm

Viking Family Day

A full day of Vikings! Learn all about the Vikings, watch a fighting demonstration and then have a go at using the swords and shields.

Play traditional Viking games, learn the runic alphabet and try your hand at dying fabrics and weaving.

For more information and to book, click here.

Jurassic Shark week at Blue Planet Aquarium

(Photo: Blue Planet Aquarium)

Saturday, May 27 - Sunday, June 4

There will be evolution talks, fossil demonstrations and Megalodon selfies!

To book tickets, click here.