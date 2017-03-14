Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're the parent of a little girl chances are you already know what JoJo Bows are.

Thanks to 13-year-old YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, the brightly coloured bows are the latest hair trend with young girls across the country.

JoJo is a dancer, singer and reality TV star who rose to fame on the US TV series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013 before appearing on reality show Dance Moms.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The tween regularly posts videos showing how to make hair bows and has released an online song called Boomerang, which addresses online bullying.

JoJo says that the JoJo Bow is "more than just a hair accessory, it is a symbol of power, confidence, believing-ness."

However the bows are not as popular with teaching staff at some schools across the country and have already been banned in a few schools around Chester and Ellesmere Port with staff saying the bright accessories are distracting kids in the classroom and are causing pupils' hair to get tangled.

This decision has left parents disgruntled after shelling out between £8 and £10 each for the bows.

Let us know if your child's school has banned JoJo Bows and what you think of the decision in the comments section below.