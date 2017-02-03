The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of children from Chester and Ellesmere Port joined voices with thousands of others to form one of the largest combined school choirs in the world.

Youngsters from St Oswald’s, Mill View, Tarvin and Capenhurst CE primary schools were among those performing at the Young Voices concerts at the Manchester Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2.

Choirs have been in training since September, learning all 12 songs and dances they performed whilst waving flashing lights.

Since it started in 1997 Young Voices has given more than one million children the chance to sing in some of the UK's top venues.

Young Voices now hosts 22 concerts around the UK each year – and in doing so raises money for good causes, which this year includes music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, and anti-hunger and food waste charity FareShare.

Over the years Young Voices choirs have performed with stars such as Alexandra Burke, Joss Stone and Gary Barlow and have raised more than £1 million for children’s charities.

There are two further performances at the Manchester venue next week.

If you have any pictures from Young Voices that you would like us to add to our gallery please send them using the form below or tweet us @ChesterChron