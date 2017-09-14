Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warm sunshine and chain-mailed Normans attracted the crowds to Tilston Wakes and Rush-bearing on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The bedecked rush-cart carried Miss Wakes, Chaise Horan Davies, and the new Lord Mayor of Tilston, Roger Mosford, to the field, accompanied by medieval music from Fayre Play.

The flowers for the cart are grown each year by local dahlia and chrysanth experts Jim Evans, John Thompson and John Prince.

Residents, giant puppets and Normans completed the procession.

Children were entertained by Tricky Mickey and adults were treated to sounds from Take Three jazz trio and rock band King Monday while partaking of Big Hand Brewery ales and the excellent barbecued food.

On Sunday, after conducting a short opening service on Tilston Playing Field, the visiting Normans were warned that Tilston was a Saxon village!

Visitors enjoyed a bright and absorbing afternoon watching Terry Large at work with his raptors, vintage cars and bikes, Clown Bo with his car, and the Normans displaying their skills, all ably compered by Arthur Moore.

Stalls, a dog show, local produce competitions, refreshments, archery, chainsaw carving, climbing wall and numerology completed the festive scene.

The ox was roasted to perfection by Ronnie Rimmer and his entourage of fire tenders and meat carvers. The first slice was cut by Alice Willett, a local farmer, in honour of her long standing support of the Wakes and the village. The first slice was auctioned and bought by Martin Downes of MD Earthworks.

The church Rushbearing service took place in a flower-filled St Mary’s to bring a fitting end to Tilston Wakes 2017.