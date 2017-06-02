Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children's festival which claims to be the largest in the UK returned to its appointed home Arley House over the May Bank Holiday weekend..

Geronimo opened its doors to more than 22,000 guests across the weekend, offering a huge range of action packed activities and stage shows keeping families and little ones endlessly entertained.

Live performances took place from CBeebies favourites, including Justin Fletcher, Andy Day, Mr Bloom, Cook & Line from Swashbuckle and Katy Ashworth.

Other popular attractions, activities and workshops included circus shows, sheep shearing, donkey rides, BMX displays, tree climbing, zip-wires and much more.

Festival director Simon Goldman said: “It was our first year at Arley Hall & Gardens, Cheshire. It was also the first year we’ve had on site camping. We’re thrilled with our new home and look forward to welcoming day visitors and campers again next year.

“It was so great to see so many visitors this weekend and the response we’ve had has been fantastic. It was important for us to provide a festival that gives a great value for money and offer endless activities for families to take part in – and hopefully we’ve achieved this.

“Discussions are already in place for 2018 and we can’t wait to continue making Geronimo bigger and better.”