Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people took to the streets of Chester yesterday (Sunday, December 3) for the 2017 Chester Santa Dash.

The annual event, which is now in its seventh year, benefits two great local charities, the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Families, friends, babies in pushchairs and even dogs on leads joined in the fun as runners ran, jogged or walked the 3.3 km through Chester city centre.

Christmas 2017 Santa comes in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

Community and events fundraiser at the Countess, Kathy Kenney, said: “We were delighted to have both snow and sun for our seventh Santa Dash through Chester. We organised the snow ourselves!

“As always it was great to see so many people, families, children and dogs having a great time and supporting two local charities.

“We are looking forward to receiving all the sponsor money and announcing our grand total for 2017.

“The event could not take place without all the volunteers that make it happen and we thank them and Virgin Money for sponsoring the event.”

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd posted on their Facebook page: “Thank you so much to everyone who took part in the Chester Santa Dash yesterday - the city streets became a sea of Santas.

“We are still collecting the money so can’t reveal the grand total yet and please do send through any outstanding sponsorship money as soon as you can. Thank you so much for all your support.”