It's that time of year again where the Easter holiday will soon be upon us.

Children in Cheshire West and Chester will break-up from school on Friday, March 31 and return on Tuesday, April 18.

There are plenty off Easter-related events being held in and around Chester to keep the kids occupied for the two weeks they are off school so we've put together a guide to give you an idea of what is on and where.

From bunny trails to Easter egg hunts, there is something to suit everyone.

Citywide Easter egg hunt

Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 23

Children are being invited to find coloured eggs hidden in selected city centre retailers as part of a citywide Easter egg hunt.

Organised by CH1ChesterBID, youngsters will need to become city 'eggs-plorers' to uncover no fewer than ten coloured eggs hidden within businesses across the city for the chance to win prizes.

Treats will be given out for every completed entry form.

One lucky boy and girl will also be drawn at random to win a special Build a Bear Easter rabbit.

Thirty stores across the city centre have signed up to be part of the fun including Lush, Mad Hatters, Old Sweet Shop and White Stuff.

Easter Egg Hunt at Church Farm, Thurstaston

Friday, April 14 - Monday, April 17

Search for clues around the forest, play the games, solve the puzzles and claim your chocolate reward.

The hunt starts with a tractor ride journey up to the magical forest.

Once unloaded into the forest, you will search for clues to complete your puzzle page.

Once completed, there's a competition certificate and chocolate gift for each child.

Pre-booked tickets are £8.50 for adults and £8 for children (children under one are free).

If spaces remain, tickets on the day will be £9.50 per adult and £9 per child.

To book tickets, click here.

Northwich Easter Extravaganza

(Photo: Victoria Tetley / VJT Photography)

Saturday, April 15

Northwich will continue to host its hugely popular town-based Easter Trail, family activity and Easter Egg Hunt competition.

This year will also feature a second free Easter trail between the iconic Anderton Boat Lift, the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum and Northwich Woodlands.

Available from 11am - 2pm in Northwich and 10am - 4pm on the other sites.

A free Easter egg can be won by children taking part in Northwich's town centre Easter Egg Hunt, organised by Northwich BID and Northwich's Independent Retailers Association.

A further Easter prize will be give to all children who get a stamp in a passbook for visiting two of the three other sites outside the town centre.

There is no cost to take part in any of the activities.

Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival

Saturday, April 15 - Monday, April 17

Chester Racecourse will play host to the 17th Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival.

About 30,000 people are expected to flock to Chester Racecourse during the popular four day festival which organisers have dubbed as the ‘biggest line up of events ever assembled at the Roodee’.

Among the attractions are food and drink offerings, competitions and cooking lessons, a camp ground for authentic festival living and an arts and crafts showcase.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Easter bunny trail at Blakemere Village

Saturday, April 1 - Monday, April 17

Discover lots of clues hidden by the Easter Bunny and friends using your trail map to find all the hidden clues.

Once you have completed the trail, collect a prize at the end for each trail map purchased.

Suitable for children aged three - 11.

Purchase your trail maps from the main office or Saffi Boutique, 10am-5pm.

Trail maps cost £2 each.

Easter Treasure Hunt at Anderton Boat Lift

(Photo: Victoria Tetley / VJT Photography)

Friday, April 14 - Monday, April 17

Head to the Anderton Boat Lift for a special Easter treasure hunt for all of the family to enjoy.

Activities will take place throughout the grounds of the Anderton Boat Lift and will also give families the opportunity to take part in Easter card making.

All activities are free.

Easter activities at Delamere Forest

Wednesday, April 5 - Friday, April 7

Forest Holiday Club (over seven years)

Three consecutive days of outdoor learning, building skills and confidence and making friends.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Sunday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 12 at 10am - 2pm

Family Forest 'Eggsplorers' Fun

An Easter themed family event to include Easter crafts, a mini Easter trail and hot cross buns on the fire.

£10 per child and £2 per adult.

£80.20 for the three days.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Monday, April 10 at 10am - 2pm

Junior Explorers

An Easter hunt, woodland activities, games, dens, rope obstacle course and s'mores and popcorn around the fire.

£18.20 per child.

Children do not need to be accompanied at this event.

Thursday, April 13 at 10am - 4pm

Easter Hunt

Search for clues left by the Easter Bunny at this annual forest Easter Hunt.

£5.70 per child. Adults may walk for free.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Eggcellent time to be had at Carden Park

(Photo: Tony Trasmundi 2009)

Saturday, April 8 - Sunday, April 23

Kong Ropes with mega zip line and segway experience (for children aged ten and over)

£55 for adults and £40 for juniors for approximately three hours activity.

Sessions run at 10am and 2pm.

Little Monkeys' Ropes with zip line and bunny basket hunt (for children aged six and over)

£30 per child for approximately two hours activity

Sessions run at 10am and 2pm.

Cheep Jeep off road driving experience

£39 per vehicle for an exhilarating 30-minute driving experience.

Young adults must hold provisional driving licence or children can be driven by the instructor.

Sessions run daily depending on availability.

Secret Easter treasure trails at Tatton Park

Friday, April 14 - Monday, April 17

Mother Nature is starting to reveal the signs of spring and Tatton Park will be joining her in unveiling many of its own secrets.

Children and adults can follow trails in the mansion, gardens and farm to earn some secret chocolate treasure and join in the fun at the stableyard with magic tricks, storytelling, puppet shows, face painting, glitter tattoos plus top-secret craft activities.

For the grown-ups, there is a popular Easter shopping fair which is free to enter.

Take time to find unique gifts, crafts, fashion and home furnishings in our Tenants' Hall.

Park entry charge of £6 applies to cars and mini-buses.

Single attraction entry: adults £7, child £5 (four-fifteen years), family £19 (two adults and up to three children).

If you'd like us to add your event to our guide, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.