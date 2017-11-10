Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back by popular demand, The Elf Adventure Challenge is returning to The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall.

Bigger and better than ever before, Santa’s Elves will arrive at the award-winning family attraction this month to share the secrets of Lapland and take children and their families on a journey to become honorary elves.

The Elf Adventure Challenge will be at The Ice Cream Farm on 14 key dates from the end of November and throughout December, featuring performers, games, challenges and creativity to deliver the ultimate interactive Christmas experience.

New to this year, all children will receive an illustrated storybook about Sprout Elf, who learnt the important messages about the spirit of Christmas during her own Elf Adventure Challenge.

Director of The Ice Cream Farm, Jonathan Fell, said: “The response we received last Christmas was absolutely overwhelming and we knew then that we had to bring it back for another year. We’re really excited to be working with the Wonderslide team again to host The Elf Adventure Challenge, which goes hand in hand with our other Christmas activities.”

To mark the launch of The Elf Adventure Challenge, head elf, Pumpaa, will be at The Ice Cream Farm on Sunday, November 26, guiding children in The Elf March and leading a special story time from the exclusive Elf Adventure storybook.

Tickets are selling fast to the 14 key dates, which include November 25 and 26 as well as December 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 where the Ice Cream Farm is teaming up with Cheshire-based children’s event and party company Wonderslide who are delivering this unique festive adventure.

For further information about the event, videos and to book your tickets visit www.elfadventurechallenge.com .

Exclusive weekday sessions are also available for schools and groups.

To book email hello@theelfadventurechallenge.com or calling 01925 756700.