Whether you’re a Roundhead or a Cavalier, there’s plenty to see and do at Beeston Castle over the August Bank Holiday Weekend (Sunday, August 27 - Monday, August 28 2017), as Civil War soldiers ‘The Wardour Garrison’ set up camp within the castle’s 40 acre woodland park, transforming it into an atmospheric Civil War stronghold.

Take in the sights and sounds of the 17th century, and visit the soldiers as they prepare for battle in the castle grounds, discovering about their daily routines, clothing and tales from the front line.

Don’t miss the live action weapon demonstrations, as the Garrison load and fire muskets and show off their skills to the crowd.

For those with an interest in culinary history the tavern tent awaits with authentic recipes and games of the period.

Meet the expert apothecary and learn about nature’s remarkable remedies.

Plus, if you’re feeling adventurous, prepare to attack the castle yourself by moving through the treacherous siege maze.

Assistant events manager Charlie Evans said: “Beeston certainly saw its fair share of action during the Civil War, and that’s why we’ve invited the Wardour Garrison to the castle to mark the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“Join us for two days of historical re-enactment. With live gunfire, a treacherous siege maze and interactive sword skills all on offer there’s plenty to see and do for all the family.”

(Image: UGC)

During the Civil War, Beeston’s location in the centre of Cheshire made it valuable to both Royalists and Parliamentarians.

In 1643, a Parliamentary garrison at the castle surrendered after Royalist Captain Thomas Sandford and eight men entered the castle and took control of the inner ward.

However, in 1645 the Parliamentarian forces had their revenge, regaining control of the castle after a year-long siege.

For a family day out in Cheshire, it’s hard to beat Beeston Castle.

The ‘Castle on the Rock’ is famous for its spectacular views, which take in no less than eight counties on a clear day.

From its lookout point at the top of a mighty crag, you can see from the Pennines all the way to the Welsh mountains.

One of the best-loved visitor attractions in Cheshire, Beeston also boasts 40 acres woodland of park and trails to explore, with wildlife trails for the children to follow, and even the chance to find the lost treasure of Richard II.