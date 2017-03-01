Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not officially be World Book Day until tomorrow (Thursday, March 2) but children at St Oswald's CE Primary School have already been dressing up.

The Mollington school decided to hold their World Book Day activities a day early due to other school commitments but it didn't put the children off dressing up as our gallery of pictures shows.

If your child is dressing up for World Book Day and you’d like their picture in our gallery, tweet us @ChesterChron with the full name, character and school name. Alternatively, you can post them to our Facebook page or email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com