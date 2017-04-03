Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, cinema’s most legendary father and son duo was created – Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

For generations, fans have awaited Star Wars news and new adventures; well the wait is over as Spaceport opens its exclusive Sci-Fi Icons exhibition today (April 3).

Sci-Fi Icons is a private collection of Stars Wars memorabilia from one of the UK’s biggest collectors.

An array of fascinating scenes and iconic characters from the films including Landspeeder Desert Scene, Ewok Village, Jedi Knights and Chewbacca the wookie will be on show.

There will also be a display of renowned Star Wars toys dating back from 1977 to 1999.

Hop on board a Mersey Ferries River Explorer Cruise and embark on a sci-fi adventure. This fantastic 50-minute cruise shows visitors breath-taking views of Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, it also includes a stop at Seacombe, where passengers can now step off in to a world of Star Wars at Spaceport.

Visitors can blast off into space at Spaceport, venturing on a voyage across the galaxy on the cosmic coaster, on Explorer 1: space ride taking visitors on a journey through space and discover what lies beyond, with the recently upgraded 360° dome theatre showing ‘We are Aliens’, narrated by Rupert Grint.

Explore the interactive, themed galleries across the ground floor, and learn about the solar system and Milky Way.

Adding to these already exciting attractions, visitors can now venture upstairs and view the Sci-Fi Icons exhibition and see a huge collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

This fantastic attraction is the ideal family day out, and over the Easter spring bank holiday, Spaceport is open from 10am-5pm. The Final Frontier Shop will stock a variety of Sci-Fi Icons gifts and souvenirs, and the café at Seacombe Ferry Terminal makes for a perfect ‘refuel’ point, before the adventure continues.

Families can book online in advance and save on admission costs, at spaceport.org.uk. Entry to Spaceport for a family ticket is £24.50 (up to 2 adults and 3 children), and you can even upgrade to include a Ferry and U-Boat Story trip all on the same day for a total of £39.

For more information on Mersey Ferries and current timetables please visit www.merseyferries.co.uk .