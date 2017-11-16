Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is only weeks away, and of course we all want to know whether it's going to snow during the festive season.

But as you can see from our handy guide, it doesn't really matter if it does or not because we've highlighted six great places you'll be able to see the white stuff this Christmas – within just one hour's drive of Chester.

Llandudno Ski & Snowboard Centre

Britain's longest toboggan run offers ski and snowboarding lessons for all ages and abilities, all year round. Located on the Great Orme in Llandudno, you can even go 'sno-tubing', where you whizz down dry slopes in huge inflatable rings.

Deeside Ice Rink

It's the national centre for ice sports in Wales, and Queensferry's Deeside Ice Rink is right on our doorstep. The centre boasts an Olympic sized ice pad for skating sessions suitable for all abilities.

The site regularly holds ice hockey matches, curling and disco-themed nights.

Liverpool Ice Festival

Set within the magical Liverpool Waterfront backdrop at Pier Head, Liverpool Ice Festival transports you into a frozen winter wonderland.

You'll be able to take to the ice on a spectacular ice rink alongside penguin skating aids, and even try the UK's largest Ice Slide!

The festival runs from November 17 to January 7.

Chill Factore

Chill Factore, in Trafford, Greater Manchester, boasts the UK's longest indoor ski slope and one of the North West's most visited attractions.

The perfect family day out, you can choose from indoor skiing, snowboarding and an indoor climbing wall – plus there's Mini Moose Land for younger kids which includes a snowy ice maze, mini sledging ramp and sensory lighting.

Bolton Winter Festival

This 55-metre artificial slide will be one of two giant attractions forming the centrepiece of the town’s Christmas festivities, including a covered ice rink where families can skate whatever the weather.

Both attractions will be open from Saturday, December 2, until Sunday, January 7.

Theatr Clwyd

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

Did you know the Mold theatre now has its own outdoor ice rink? More than 7,500 people came to skate at Theatr Clwyd when the rink opened last year.

Open in time for panto season from December 8 to January 7, it features real ice and magical surroundings for a pre or post-panto skate. Tickets include skate hire.