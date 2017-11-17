Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the best stories in Chester’s children’s library will be brought to life for deaf children thanks to a local charity.

Deafness Support Network (DSN) will host the first in a series of signed story times at Storyhouse on Monday, November 20.

The sessions, which will take over the regular Under 5s Storytime at 11.15am and another at 4pm for children of 5 and upwards, will include a story read by a member of the Storyhouse engagement team, while it is signed by a British Sign Language (BSL) qualified interpreter.

Children will be treated to a snack and a drink at the Hunter Street-based arts complex, before getting the chance to learn basic signs from the respective book. The activity has been funded by the I’m Hear! Project, which has recently just secured an extra three years of funding from BBC Children In Need, which will take place live today (Friday, November 17).

Executive operations at DSN Gill Reeder said: “Children with a hearing loss can often face barriers at home and school - often feeling excluded. This is a fun and interactive exercise that will get both deaf and hearing children working together, building friendships and we are thrilled to have Storyhouse supporting our initiative.”

The first story to be read will be ‘That’s Better’, DSN’s very own children’s book to help promote inclusivity and raise awareness of simple ways in which deaf people can often be excluded.

Signed Storytimes at Storyhouse will be free but bookable on a first come first served basis. The readings will take place for under 5s at 11.15am and at 4pm for over 5s. Parents/guardians must be present throughout the sessions, which will take no longer than 30 minutes, including the BSL signing sessions immediately afterwards.

Artistic director for Storyhouse Alex Clifton said: “We welcome thousands of children to our library every week, hundreds of them listen to a story. We want Storyhouse to be a place for everyone. No one should be excluded from seeing theatre or film or exploring and enjoying our spaces because of a disability, especially being told a story.”