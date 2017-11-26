Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive season is upon us and what better way to make it more magical than by visiting Father Christmas.

The man himself will be visiting lots of places in and around Chester to hear your little ones' Christmas wishes in the run-up to Christmas day.

We've compiled a list of where he will be and when, along with some other useful information you may need.

Cheshire Reindeer Lodge

See and feed the reindeer herd, watch a fun elf stage show, meet Father Christmas in his grotto and enjoy fairground and donkey rides along with lots of great family picture opportunities with reindeer sleighs, elves and the big man himself.

November entry prices: £9.50 for adults, £12.50 for children

December entry prices: £11.50 for adults, £14.50 for children

Christmas Eve: £14.50 for adults, £17.50 for children

For more details, click here .

Tatton Park

Saturday, December 2 - Sunday, December 3

See your favourite farmyard friends when you visit Father Christmas and his reindeer, Prancer and Dancer.

Live music from carol singers, brass bands, children’s entertainers, face painting, meet Aunty Mary in her Christmas Cottage who will be making traditional salt dough decorations (take one home to decorate!) and meet all your farmyard favourites around the nativity including two donkeys, Frosty and Huw.

Entry prices: £7 per adult, £6.50 per child (includes gift from Father Christmas).

National Trust members pay this special admission price as well.

Blakemere Village

December 9 and 10, December 16 and 17, December 22 and 23

A unique outdoor experience to find Father Christmas in the woodland at Blakemere Village.

There are two festive packages to choose from.

The Santa experience includes the magical theatre in the woods in search of Father Christmas and a group meeting where the big man gives each child a gift. Tickets are £19.95.

The Santa special experience includes the magical theatre in the woods in search of Father Christmas, a group meeting where each child receives a gift, a craft activity with Mrs Claus, unlimited skating, unlimited fairground rides, presents for each adult and meet Snowy the owl and his friends. Tickets are £27.50.

Storyhouse

Saturday, November 18 - Sunday, December 17

Making a visit to Santa adds that extra bit of magic to the festive season for little ones (and the young at heart).

So it’s good news that he will be making some stop-offs at Storyhouse this Christmas time!

Little ones will get the chance to meet Santa and sit down with him for special Christmas stories in the Storytelling room in The Den – Storyhouse’s dedicated children’s library – which is set to be transformed into a magical Christmas storytelling experience.

The attraction will be managed by a team of Santa’s elves who will also be on-hand to help children write their Christmas wish lists and take part in festive arts and crafts.

£3 per child and one accompanying adult can go for free per booking.

The attraction has been created by CH1ChesterBID in partnership with Storyhouse.

For further information and to book tickets, click here .

Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre

Join Santa for a special Christmas breakfast.

Santa will greet you and take you to your breakfast table.

You will have some family time with Santa and he will give you a present once your plate is empty.

A child's breakfast is £10.95 which includes a drink and a present from Santa.

An adult's breakfast is £7.25 including tea or coffee.

You can book online here or call 01829 760506.

Tarvin Sands Fishery and Reindeer Centre

A Christmas Tale

Every weekend in December up until December 24

The mischievous elves have taken Santa's sleigh out for a flight when it all goes wrong!

The sleigh crashes and they are lost far away from the North Pole.

Join them on their magical journey back home where they meet some familiar characters along the way.

This is a 35 minute musical followed by a personal meet and greet with all the characters and a chance to meet and feed Santa's reindeer.

For more information, click here .

Ice Cream Farm

Santa's grotto

Every weekend from Sunday, November 26 - Saturday, December 23

Santa's elves will take you into the grotto where you can tell him what's on your list before receiving a special gift.

Entrance to Santa's grotto is £7 per child.

Booking is essential and you can book by clicking here .

Santa's breakfast

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout December

From 10am until 11am, Santa will be at The Ice Cream Farm tucking into tea and toast and everyone, from tiny tots to the big kids at heart, is invited to join him.

Tickets are £10 per child and £6 per adult.

Price includes a hot or cold breakfast, a cup of apple juice, a single Play Pass and a gift from Santa for children, and a sausage or bacon bap and tea of filtered coffee for adults.

To book, call 07570 774491.

Church Farm

December, 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17

Santa will drop in to Church Farm for a few days in December on his way to the North Pole.

His friends the elves, Frosty the snowman and Rudolph will also be popping by.

The beautifully lit-up forest will be filled with songs, dancing and audience participation.

There will also be mulled wine and mince pies for the adults and chocolate gifts for the children.

For more information, click here .

Gordale Garden Centre

Santa's charity grotto

November 25 - December 23

All proceeds from the grotto will go to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Each 15 minute slot will have multiple children booked in and advanced booking is essential.

Two free adults can go in with every child ticket purchased.

Prices per child ticket is £6.50.

For more information, click here .

If you'd like us to add your event to our guide, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.