An enchanting Storytelling with Santa attraction full of Christmas cheer, festive elves and Santa himself will be opening its doors at Storyhouse this month.

The city’s Business Improvement District CH1ChesterBID has teamed up with Storyhouse to launch the attraction, which will open its doors on Saturday, November 18, and run every Saturday and Sunday until December 17.

Little ones will get the chance to meet Santa and sit down with him for special Christmas stories in the Storytelling room in The Den – Storyhouse’s dedicated children’s library – which is set to be transformed into a magical Christmas storytelling experience.

The attraction will be managed by a team of Santa’s elves who will also be on hand to help children write their Christmas wish lists and take part in festive arts and crafts.

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell said: “Preparations for the festive season in Chester are well underway and we’re absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Storyhouse for Storytelling with Santa this year.

“We’re working hard to create another unforgettable Christmas in the city centre and we think everyone will enjoy this wonderful new attraction. It promises to be really popular so we’re urging people to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment!

“Christmas in Chester really is a magical time of year and we hope as many families as possible take the chance to come and meet Santa and soak up the festive atmosphere that we’ll be creating with our partners right across the city centre.”

The magic of Christmas will be descending on Storyhouse for the first time since it opened its doors to the general public in May, following a two-and-a-half-year project that transformed the city’s former Odeon into a cinema, theatre, library and restaurant.

Artistic director at Storyhouse Alex Clifton said: “We can’t wait to celebrate our first Christmas in Storyhouse and we’re really excited to be hosting Storytelling with Santa in partnership with CH1ChesterBID .

“It will be the perfect way for families to get into the Christmas spirit and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.”

Storytelling with Santa will open from November 18 – December 17 at Storyhouse on Hunter Street on Saturdays from 10.30am – 5.30pm, and Sundays from 11am – 4.00pm.

Tickets for Storytelling with Santa will cost £3 per person and can be bought online by visiting www.storyhouse.com/event/storytelling-with-santa .

Money raised from ticket sales will also be used to help support Storyhouse’s work with young people in the local community.

For more information about the range of Christmas activities taking place in Chester city centre this year, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk .