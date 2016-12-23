The video will start in 8 Cancel

Santa is getting ready for his busiest night of the year and you can track him and his reindeer on their way to Chester and Ellesmere Port using NORAD's Track Santa.

On the site run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) you and your family can follow along as NORAD pinpoints where on Earth Santa has visited, and follows him to each destination on Christmas Eve.

You can also play Christmas games, listen to songs, watch videos and learn facts about Santa, NORAD and holiday traditions from around the world.

The Santa Tracker is also available as an app for your Apple, Android and Windows devices. Twitter users can follow live updates from @NoradSanta on Christmas Eve.