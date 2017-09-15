Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers at the Port Arcades Shopping Centre in Ellesmere Port had a swashbuckling time as part of the Pirate Fun Day.

Captain Hook entertained with three pirate themed magic shows, there were treasure hunts, pirate themed craft activities, walk the plank and tin can games.

To add to the fun balloon modeller Charlie Timberell attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the number of balloons modelled in one minute.

For a brief moment it was thought that the world record attempt was successful, but as one balloon popped Charlie was only able to equal the record of 13 balloons set by John Cassidy 12 years ago and recently equalled by Ryan Tracey on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Little Pirates competed in a fancy dress competition - the winners were four-year-old Owen Cartwright, Telia and Taliayna Lloyd and Olivia Lightfoot, while Leo Stephenson won the treasure hunt and received a large bag of pirate goodies.

Michelle Pickstock from the Port Arcades Shopping Centre said: “Today was a great day to round off a summer of fun here at the centre. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the pirate shows.”

Writing on the Port Arcades Facebook page, Michela Lloyd wrote: “Thank you to everyone who put on the show. My girls loved it.”

Vicky Ash added: “What a brilliant performer Captain Hookless is! Had us in stitches from start to finish. My girls loved it! Thank you!”