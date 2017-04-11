The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children's favourite pups are hitting the road this summer in a new live show.

The pups from Paw Patrol will come to life on stage in a musical adventure called PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue.

Families can join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest for the show’s first UK tour which is coming to Liverpool Echo Arena and Manchester Arena in August.

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue will see Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and the newest pup, Everest, brought to life.

When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue because “No job is too big, no pup is too small”.

The show is 80 minutes long and interactive elements mean children can join in by solving puzzles with the pups.

Producer Jim Waters says: “Puppetry elements are built into costumes worn by real actors to create a wonderful combination of life-size pups and to make a stronger connection with the audience.

“The PAW Patrol cast sings and dances, which brings a fun, realistic parallel between the animated series and the live show.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 12 at 9am and you can get yours here from Ticketmaster .

Prices range from £28.90 to £34.50 for standard tickets to £62.50 for a meet and greet package.