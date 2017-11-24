Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not long now until Northwich is transformed into a festive wonderland for this year’s Christmas Extravaganza.

Taking place on Saturday (November 25), the town will come alive with a number of attractions, activities and stalls in what is set to be the biggest and best Christmas event in Northwich to date.

Funded and organised by Northwich Town Council and the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID), a number of crowd favourites will return alongside new characters and entertainment.

This year’s event will feature a land train to transport people around the Barons Quay development, while a gingerbread man and Christmas elf will bring cheer to Leicester Street.

A yuletide feel will be provided by nativity animals and a wise man’s camel, while a brass band will perform Christmas classics in Weaver Square.

Expect animal antics aplenty too as there’ll be reindeer, donkeys, birds of prey and even a T Rex and triceratops that are sure to captivate and excite the crowds.

Tractor and trailer rides, children’s fairground rides and live music acts are also bound to be a hit with the visitors who come to enjoy the event, as will Santa and his grotto.

There will be art and Christmas markets at the top of Witton Street, a mini market in Barons Square and an arts and crafts tent in Brunner Court just by the library.

The latter will feature a wide range of fun activities including Christmas crafts, tattoo stencils, face painting, balloon making and gingerbread decorating.

You can also look forward to Christmas cooking with celebrity chef Nigel Brown who’ll be rustling up some winter warmers on the High Street.

Following all of these great attractions, the event will culminate with the schools’ lantern parade, Christmas light switch-on and firework display, ensuring a magical finish to proceedings.

Northwich BID Manager Jane Hough has been counting down the days until Saturday’s event and can’t wait to see the town transformed.

She said: “Planning for this event got under way at the start of 2017 as we looked at how to improve upon 2016’s offering and I think this year’s line-up goes one better.

“We’ve got a great mix of attractions for the whole family and a few exciting, new activities which will be a hit with visitors – I can’t wait to see the town transformed into a winter wonderland.”

Northwich town clerk Chris Shaw echoed Jane’s sentiments.

He said: “I’m confident that this year’s event is going to be the most spectacular extravaganza that Northwich has seen so far. The attractions and activities will provide something for everyone and I think people are going to have a really good day – make sure you come into town to check it out.”

For all the information you need ahead of Saturday’s event, visit www.visitnorthwich.co.uk/christmas-extravaganza-2017 .