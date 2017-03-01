Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire golf club is holding a special open day to encourage more young players to take up the sport.

Ben Derbyshire, the new head professional at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, near Northwich, is launching a new Junior Golf Academy with a free open day on Saturday, March 4.

The open day, which takes place from 10am–2pm, is a chance for budding junior golfers to meet Ben and his team, have some fun, enjoy free golf tuition, free refreshments and learn about what the club has to offer young golfers.

During the day, at 1.30pm, Ben will be holding a junior golf education seminar for parents to learn about the academy and how the children will be coached.

The open day will be followed by eight-week blocks of seven lessons and a competition week. This programme will start in mid-March, with sessions being organised for three different age groups - 4-7 years, 8-12 years and 13 years plus.

Ben said: “Both myself and my assistant golf professional, Brian Cassidy, are extremely excited to be starting this new Junior Academy at Vale Royal Abbey.

“In our previous role at West Middlesex Golf Club in West London, we built a Junior Academy with more than 60 juniors attending on a weekly basis. In addition to the standard programme, we ran weekly on-course playing lessons, fitness camps and psychology sessions for the children.

“The junior section became a thriving part of the club, bringing youth and energy as part of the club’s life - and our goal is to do exactly the same at Vale Royal Abbey. The open day is a great opportunity to learn first-hand what the Junior Academy is all about.”

Cheshire county development officer for England Golf, Alison Lysons, said: “Ben arrived at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club towards the end of last year with a passion for teaching people the game of golf and he has a great deal of experience coaching all ages and abilities. It’s great to see the plans he has put into place to encourage more young people to take up the game in 2017 and I’m sure the Junior Academy will be a great success.”

For further information about the Junior Academy at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, contact Ben Derbyshire on 01606 301291 or email golfpro@vra.co.uk