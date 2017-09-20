Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most popular baby names in the North West have been revealed.

After four years at the top, Amelia was toppled as the most popular girls name in 2016 by Olivia , but Oliver was still the top name for boys for the fourth year running.

George has jumped eighth to fourth for most popular boys name, while Muhammad is up from fourth to second, but there are no new entries in the boys top 10.

For girls, the rest of the top seven is the same as in 2015 with Olivia and Amelia swapping places, although Poppy and Scarlett have dropped out of the top 10, replaced by Charlotte , at eighth, and Sophia , at 10th.

Across England and Wales, Oliver remains as the most popular first name given to baby boys and has been the most popular boys name since 2013.

Olivia replaces Amelia, which has been the most popular girls’ name since 2011.

Floral name Lily replaced another - Poppy in the top 10 girls’ names for England and Wales in 2016, compared with 2015, according to today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 boys’ names for England and Wales in 2016, compared with 2015.

But the latest data also shows the birth of Princess Charlotte in May 2015, inspired many parents to follow suit with the name jumping from 25th most popular name in 2015 to 12th in 2016, with 2,596 girls given the name compared to 1,951 the previous year.

The Labour party leader made a tiny impact on influencing parents with 18 babies given the name Corbyn in 2016, up slightly from 15 in 2015 but it was still only the 1,431st most popular name in 2016.

Jeremy fares even worse, dropping from 497th, with 78 babies named in 2015, to 647th in 2016, with 54.

Nick Stripe, ONS Vital Statistics Outputs Branch, said: "As you move down the rankings that you begin to notice social and cultural changes being reflected in name choices.

“ Harper was the girls’ name in the top 100 in 2016 with the biggest rise in popularity over the previous 10 years, whilst for boys it was Jaxon .”

New entries in top 100 boys chart in 2016 for England and Wales included Albie, Arlo, Ezra, Finn, Jasper and

Jesse , replacing Callum, Connor, Jamie, Kian, Seth and Sonny , which were in the top 100 in 2015.

And for girls the four new entries in the top 100 were Felicity , Iris, Luna and Lydia replacing Bethany, Hollie, Katie and Lacey .

Oliver, Harry, Jack, Charlie and Thomas were also in the top 10 a decade ago alongside Olivia, Emily, Lily and Jessica.

The top 10 boys and girls' names in the North West for 2016

Boys

1. Oliver

2. Muhammad

3. Harry

4. George

5. Jacob

6. Jack

7. Thomas

8. Charlie

9. Noah

10. James

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Emily

4. Isla

5. Ava

6. Ella

7. Jessica

8. Charlotte

9. Isabella

10. Sophia