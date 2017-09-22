Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To celebrate a successful first season at Manley Mere Aquapark management and staff have decided to give something back.

On Sunday (September 24) all the day's proceeds from the Aquapark and stand up paddleboarding on the site at Manley, near Frodsham, just 10 minutes from Chester, will be donated to The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

This charity is not only amazing, it is close to the hearts of a number of staff, friends and families.

Jeremy Hudson from Manley Mere said: "We’ve had a great season at Manley Mere with the Adventure Trail being more popular than ever and this year's all new inflatable Aquapark being a massive hit for new and regular customers alike.

"Management and staff would therefore like to thank all our customers for their support and many kind comments on social media this year."

If you want to join in the fun all you need to do is go to www.cheshireaquapark.co.uk and book onto one of the Aquapark sessions that are available on the day. It’s £20 each including a wetsuit.

If you don’t fancy the adrenaline of the Aquapark then how about 30 minutes on a stand up paddle board under the guidance of our paddle board gurus for just £10 with a wetsuit or £6 without a wetsuit and challenge yourself not to fall in.

Either way, all this money will go to The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

To complete the day the on-site Chameleon Bar and Restaurant will be featuring an afternoon of live music and a seasonal set lunch. To reserve your table please call 01928 740243.