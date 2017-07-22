Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parent-teacher associaton at Overleigh St Mary’s CE Primary School held its first after-school fair last month.

The occasional bit of British summer rain did not deter the school community from attending, including members of the governing body and the local vicar.

The school fair was held to mark the official opening of the new playground development. Over the past three years, the PTA has been holding events to raise funds for the playground improvement, including new playground markings, large goals and basketball nets, weaving posts and a stage.

The stage idea was put forward as part of a competition held in the Handbridge school. Lainie Mae Mason in Year 4 produced the winning entry and a plaque was put on to the stage as a lasting momento to her contribution.

The reception children sang several songs on the stage and the Year 2 children performed a Maypole dance on the portable Maypole the PTA had previously funded. Other activities for the children included an obstacle race, beat the goalie, make a stone friend, build a Lego maze, and for the parents there was a bottle tombola, food stall and produce from the school allotment for sale.

Support came from lots of local businesses, not just for this event but over the last few years which have helped fund the playground improvements. These generous donations came from Tesco, Morrisons, The Entertainer, Footie Bugs, Wilds Flowers, The Panini Press, The Grosvenor Arms, The Pauline Quirke Academy, The Palace Darling, Samantha Wild, Minerva Arts, Dave Williams Photography, Brown Sugar, Theatre Train, Meltdown, Edges Butchers, Spoilt for Choice, Handbridge Pub, The Abode Hotel, Eden’s of Handbridge, Razzmatazz Theatre School and Smiffys.

More than £1,000 was raised at the fair and the PTA looks forward to putting on more events next school year.