Fans of 70s cult TV cop show Starsky and Hutch will be thrilled to hear the three stars of the series will be reuniting for the Liverpool Comic Con next month.

MCM Liverpool Comic Con returns to Exhibition Centre Liverpool where Paul Michael Glaser, David Soul and Antonio Fargas – the three stars of classic American cop show Starsky and Hutch – will be meeting fans and signing autographs on both days of the March 11-12 event.

Glaser and Soul played the series’ titular detective duo, streetwise Brooklyn native David Starsky and his more intellectual partner Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, while Antonio Fargas became a hugely popular breakout star thanks to his role as extravagantly-dressed police snitch Huggy Bear.

Originally airing from 1975 to 1979, Starsky and Hutch saw Glaser and Soul’s characters cracking crimes in the fictional Bay City, California – investigations that often involved a visit to their jive-talkin’ confidential informant Huggy Bear and an exciting car chase in the ‘Striped Tomato’ – Starsky’s iconic bright red Ford Gran Torino.

Louise Brealey, who plays mortician Molly Hooper on hugely popular detective series Sherlock, has also been announced as one of the special guests who will be meeting fans and signing autographs at the show.

A writer, producer and journalist as well as a film, TV and stage actor, Louise Brealey’s small screen credits beyond her breakout role in Sherlock range from Casualty and Law & Order: UK to Ripper Street and the BBC’s Emmy-winning 2005 production of Bleak House.

Sam J Jones, best known for playing the iconic hero of 1980 sci-fi classic Flash Gordon and Trina Nishimura, who voices female lead Mikasa Ackerman in global phenomenon Attack On Titan, are also part of the celebrity guest line up.

General admission ticket is £12.20, priority ticket £16.20, weekend ticket £23.20 (including admin fees). Tickets are available from www.exhibitioncentreliverpool.com/whats-on/mcm-liverpool-comic-con/