Looking for a festive day out for all the family? Liverpool’s Christmas Ice Festival could be just the place.

Liverpool’s Pier Head has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland with the ice rink and super-sized triple-lane ice slide now located on one of the city’s most recognised historic locations.

(Image: Sallie Ehlen)

There’s also an enchanted forest-themed ice bar, Santa’s Grotto, ferris wheel, traditional market stalls and the UK’s only Ice Jet ride which travels at speeds of up to 80mph.

One of the most anticipated elements of the Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival is the popular Ice Bar with its spectacular, intrinsically created frozen sculptures that took up to 200 hours to carve in total.

Guests will enter the Ice Bar to feel the freeze and enjoy a complimentary shot – there’s a children’s option available too – before wandering around the bar that is packed with enchanting ice sculptures including Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. Other creations include a replica of the throne from hit movie The Huntsman: Winter’s War, that guests can sit on and take advantage of a brilliant photo opportunity.

(Image: James Maloney)

Speaking about the opening, Ice Festival creator Richard Elmer said: “This is the best Ice Bar that we’ve ever made in the whole six years of bringing the Ice Festival to Liverpool. It’s suitable for all the family – definitely not to be missed!”

To warm up afterwards, guests can unwind in the Apres bar that will have DJs playing into the night on weekends.

The Christmas market stalls dotted around the festival include an outdoor German style bar, a swing grill, crepe station and mulled wine station.

To make travelling to the Ice Festival even easier Merseyrail is offering a family day ticket which can be used for up to two adults and three children and costs just £11. The ticket is valid from 9.30am and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel on the Merseyrail network and Northern, Wirral and City line trains within the Merseytravel boundaries.

(Image: James Maloney)

Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival opened on Friday (November 17) and runs through Christmas and New Year until January 7.

Adult skate tickets are priced £11.50 / teenagers13-15, OAPs, students & concs £10.50/children 3-12 years £9.50/family (2+2 or 3+1) £36; ice slide tickets are £5 for three runs.

Ice Bar adult entry with complimentary shot is £7.50 and children 17 & under (must be accompanied by an adult) is £5.50 and can be bought in advance online by visiting www.icefestivalliverpool.co.uk .