International magician and escapologist Matt Grindley is supporting Cheshire’s first annual magic competition at the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum.

On Easter Monday he gave a free young magician’s workshop to a packed young audience.

The workshop was designed to teach youngsters a few magic tricks they could go away and practice and use to enter the first annual magic competition to be held on May Bank Holiday Weekend (Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1).

(Photo: Andrew Pratt)

For more information about this competition, call the Lion Salt Works Museum on 01606 275066.

Matt Grindley, who has featured on BBC1 and Channel 4, is winner of a Best in Europe magician trophy as well as being nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Matt travels in Europe and further afield but lives in Winsford.

At the end of the workshop, Matt was pleased to demonstrate his escapology skills to his enthralled audience.

(Photo: Andrew Pratt)

He said: “I was delighted to be approached by the Lion Salt Works and asked if I could help out in any way with their magic competition. The workshop was a lot of fun and I think we have several budding magicians in the making.

“I have been entranced by magic all my life and love bringing my enthusiasm to youngsters. Magic requires precision, timing and confidence, all of which are good life lessons.”