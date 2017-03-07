Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich will hold an action-packed free Super Salt Saturday on March 18 to mark British Science Week.

There will be a salt-boiling display, an opportunity to make salty bath bombs and attend a ‘making salt’ workshop. There will also be free arts activities for children based around the theme of salt.

In the afternoon the museum will be featuring a free performance of the Saltscape Sessions by Animate! and Mid-Cheshire College, inspired by the salt heritage of the area.

Visitors do not have to pay an entry charge to the museum in order to take part in any of the free activities. For more information go to lionsaltworks.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk or call the Museum on 01606 275040.

During the day, Lion Salt Work Trustees will demonstrate the centuries old tradition of boiling brine to make salt crystals -a hallmark of Cheshire’s salt industry since Roman times.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “Salt defines Cheshire and because salt is an important catalyst in many chemical processes, it is one of the reasons why our region has always had a thriving chemical industry.

“As one of the last open-pan, salt-making sites in the world, the Lion Salt Works Museum is the ideal location for promoting British Science Week. We are delighted that Saltscape’s Animate! Project in conjunction with Mid-Cheshire College will be adding to the interest and fun of the day with their beautifully planned and choreographed performance.”