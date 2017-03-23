Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley Players’ new youth theatre group take to the stage on Saturday, March 25 with their debut production, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox.

The group was formed last year under the leadership of primary school teacher and experienced Kingsley Players actor Jake Powell, assisted by talented young performers Tom Hayes and Ellie Hamer.

Fantastic Mr Fox is a skilful adaption of Roald Dahl’s much-loved children’s novel by Sally Reid. This play received the famous author’s blessing and apparently he liked it so much, he personally sent it to his publisher.

Adult leader and production director Jake Powell said: “We have an enthusiastic cast of over 20 children and young people, aged seven to 18, who bring the well-known characters to life.

“This production promises to be a hit with those who have grown up with Roald Dahl stories, and those who are new to the world of Dahl!”

Fantastic Mr Fox will be performed twice on Saturday, March 25 at Kingsley Community Centre, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked in advance through the website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk or by ringing the box office on 07724 892154.