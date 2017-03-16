Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JoJo hair bows are the latest craze amongst school girls across the country.

Earlier this week we told you how some schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port had started to ban the hair accessories much to the dismay of parents who had shelled out up to £10 each for the bows.

This is what you had to say on the matter:

Deputy headteacher at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington, Fiona MacSween said: "We have no plans to ban the bows as they are not causing us any issues at the moment. Personally I think the girls look good in them."

Seren Brammer a pupil at St Oswald's added: "I'm glad our school hasn't banned them, I like wearing them and think they look really nice."

Angela Leyland: "My daughter loves these bows she has a few of them luckily the school she attends (Woodlands Primary School in Ellesmere Port) haven't banned them as she would be devastated if they did."

Beth Potts: "Mill view primary haven't banned them either! My daughter loves them!!"

Julieanne Carine: "My kids love them but are not allowed to wear them for school (Highfield CP School) unless in school colours but very expensive at £10 each for a large one.

Heather Davenport: "It's ridiculous to ban them...I agree they're ridiculous but they're also harmless!!! It's another phase but they love them - don't we as parents dislike most fads as they go round?? Let the kids enjoy them & get over yourselves."

Melanie Robbo: "Does anyone remember the Fergie Bow Clips in the 80's? They got banned too."

Alison Lindsay: "If the child likes them so what ...its no big deal ...each to their own !!!"

Sarah Handley: "It's a fad that will pass, it's harmless, unlike mobile phones, junk food and playing constantly on iPads."

Sam Jones: "I saw a high school kid with one in her hair the other day. I find them a bit weird, but then I'm from the generation who wore bumbags and shell suits so who is anyone to judge? :-) "

Kerry Fraser: "My daughter loves Jojo and her huge bows she buys her own out of her pocket money I don't have a problem with them our school is fine with them."

Rachel Hale: "I have a daughter so yes it was on the Xmas list, personally I think they're a bit brash and wouldn't be my choice but they're not harming anyone so why not just let it phase out on its own. As for the sales tactic of " JoJo says that the JoJo Bow is "more than just a hair accessory, it is a symbol of power, confidence, believing-ness." Well that did make me laugh!!"

Emma Young: Harmless ways to express themselves, nothing in uniform rules state they can't wear hair accessories. My daughters know that everyone is different and it doesn't matter what they look like or wear. They would also never exclude anyone for those reasons. Something that needs to be taught by parents. Let them express themselves.

Meg Jeffries: "Its a faze as usual when there much older they'll look back an say omg did we really wear these."

Not everyone is a fan of the bows though:

Rachel Humphreys: "Hate them with a vengeance. Let my daughter spend her own money on one (no way was I going to spend my money) but made sure she bought a black one so she could wear it to school. They look ridiculous and thank goodness, after a couple of weeks, predictably, it has retreated to a dark corner of her mess hopefully to never return!"

Hannah Barnard: "It may cut down on teenage pregnancy to be fair ..imagine being a lad confronted with one of those stuck on your girl."

Sandra Scott: "Really. I am in my 70s and have a photo of my sister and myself with huge ribbons in/on our hair. So not a new idea as I was about 8yrs old."

Cat McCarthy: "All I can say is I'm glad I have two boys!! Already heard of children being left out of friendship groups for not having one. School isn't the place for these."

Jean Thornton: "Kids are going to school to learn not to a fashion show..not every parent can afford them thats why they have uniforms and rules."

Linda Pickworth: "They are completely over the top."

Fay Robbins: " Ridiculous American phase again to get parents hard earned money and for what - to make your child look like Minnie Mouse, none of my 3 girls have them and if they are excluded from friend groups because they don't have them, then to see people are not their friends! The younger ones school has banned them and I totally agree with it however some of the parents were right going off on one because of it."

If your child wants to join the latest hair craze the bows are available to buy from Claire's .