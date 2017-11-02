Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ice Cream Farm – home to the world’s largest ice cream shop, based just outside Chester – is going nuts for doughnuts this month, offering every visitor their delicious, mini baked delights for free.

From November 1, every visitor to the award-winning attraction will receive a voucher that entitles them to the oven baked mini doughnuts, completely free of charge. Usually £2.50 for five or £4.50 for ten from The Dough Works, The Ice Cream Farm’s doughnuts come in a range of flavours, from plain cane and cinnamon to white chocolate and raspberry.

General manager of The Ice Cream Farm Katie Lewis comments: “The perfect partner to an ice cream at the end of a busy day, our mini doughnuts are lovely winter warmers. We’ve always wanted to do a big doughnut giveaway and there’s no better time to do it than during the run-up to the Christmas period, a time associated with giving.”

Free doughnuts are available at The Ice Cream Farm from November 1 until stocks last.

For further information The Ice Cream Farm, please visit www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk .